LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys 11,020 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,781 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.5% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Adobe were worth $62,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Point LLP lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.9% during the first quarter. Columbus Point LLP now owns 23,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,856 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 150,529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $71,557,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 10.1% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Adobe by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 1,140 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.08.

ADBE opened at $482.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.44 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $498.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.55. The company has a market cap of $230.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

