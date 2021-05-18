LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires Shares of 250,558 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,111,000. Marriott International makes up approximately 1.5% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.08% of Marriott International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $139.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.26 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.26.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,241.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,153 shares of company stock valued at $10,868,649. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.