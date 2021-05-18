L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.13.
L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $218.10 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $221.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after buying an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,695,000 after acquiring an additional 312,258 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,584,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
