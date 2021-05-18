L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.13.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $218.10 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $221.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after buying an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,695,000 after acquiring an additional 312,258 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,584,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

