L Brands (LB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

L Brands (NYSE:LB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect L Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LB opened at $70.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91. L Brands has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $71.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 over the last ninety days. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on L Brands from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

