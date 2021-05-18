Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $45.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,162. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $767,701.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,005,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $12,958,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,134 shares of company stock worth $17,940,662 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,831,000 after buying an additional 97,292 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 932,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after buying an additional 540,902 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,454,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 247,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after buying an additional 99,827 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 117,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

