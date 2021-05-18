KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KVH Europe A/S is a wholly owned subsidiary of USA-based KVH Industries, Inc. KVH is a leading provider of in-motion satellite TV and communication systems, having designed, manufactured, and sold more than one lakhs mobile satellite antennas for applications on boats, RVs, trucks, buses, and automobiles. KVH Europe is the preferred supplier of marine satellite TV systems to leading powerboat builders like Sunseeker, Princess, Fairline, Rodriquez, Azimut, and Astondoa. KVH’s mission is to connect mobile customers with the same digital television entertainment, communications, and Internet services that they enjoy in their home and offices. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of KVHI opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.85 million, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. Analysts predict that KVH Industries will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KVH Industries news, COO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,335.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,106,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Louise Baker sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $138,369.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,639.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,458. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVHI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in KVH Industries by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in KVH Industries by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in KVH Industries by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KVH Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in KVH Industries by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

