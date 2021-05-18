Kuende (KUE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54,138.00

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded up 199.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Kuende has traded up 158.1% against the US dollar. One Kuende coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuende has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $54,138.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00097107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.29 or 0.01473607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00118517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00063708 BTC.

Kuende Profile

KUE is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

