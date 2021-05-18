Krios (GIG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $174.00

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Krios coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Krios has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $174.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000914 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00162374 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,837.12 or 0.04264107 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

