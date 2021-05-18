KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Receives $11.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KPTSF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on KP Tissue from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on KP Tissue from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of KP Tissue from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS KPTSF remained flat at $$8.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. KP Tissue has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $9.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

