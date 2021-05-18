Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 25,761 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,761 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 9,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 145,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 363,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,681,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,893,000 after purchasing an additional 450,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.79. The company had a trading volume of 276,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,474,578. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $42.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $366.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

