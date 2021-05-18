Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 227 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,614. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.79. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $60.95 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

