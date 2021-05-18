Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 156,428 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,428 shares during the period. CarMax comprises approximately 1.4% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $61,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in CarMax by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.62. 4,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,455. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.28. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $138.66. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Stephens boosted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.21.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

