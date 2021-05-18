Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 112,944 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,168 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 112,944 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Expedia Group worth $48,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.00. 3,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,653. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.41.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,037 shares of company stock valued at $9,521,804. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

