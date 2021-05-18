Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 432 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 3.5% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 42,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Celanese by 4.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 6.4% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 133,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,953,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CE stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,724. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.39. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $79.85 and a 52 week high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

