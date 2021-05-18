Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 383 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Conning Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 505.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $5,952,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded down $3.67 on Tuesday, hitting $588.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $625.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.13. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $253.46 and a 12-month high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

