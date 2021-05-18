Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of RH by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 1,925.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of RH by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.78.

RH stock opened at $633.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $644.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.26. RH has a one year low of $161.46 and a one year high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

