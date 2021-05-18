Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 180.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kadmon alerts:

KDMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ KDMN opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $627.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.68.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Kadmon Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.