Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 334,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

MVT opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

