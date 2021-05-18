Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 334,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,379 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

MVT stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.