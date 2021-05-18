Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,759 ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

HACK stock opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.90.

