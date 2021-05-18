Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 910.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MTN opened at $318.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 279.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.70 and its 200 day moving average is $289.40. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.88 and a 12 month high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.64.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

