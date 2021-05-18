Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,005 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,005 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Western Digital by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after buying an additional 1,601,590 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Western Digital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,056,000 after buying an additional 141,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Western Digital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,375,000 after acquiring an additional 72,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.70.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $76.42 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of -89.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

