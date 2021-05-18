Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,101 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $26,048,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 125.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

SCCO opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.83%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,477,536.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 822,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,331,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 229,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,870,311 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

