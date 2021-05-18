Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.90. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $64.36.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.