Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives $51.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.67. 6,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,267. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

