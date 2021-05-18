Komodo One Day Trading Volume Hits $22.25 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $2.22 or 0.00005162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $279.16 million and approximately $22.25 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $250.48 or 0.00582826 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00206340 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.32 or 0.00266005 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00015038 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003783 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,829,991 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

