Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price target cut by Barclays from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

KOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.86.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Shares of KOD opened at $84.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.26. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.98). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.