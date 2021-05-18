Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) were up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 26,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

KHTRF has been the subject of several research reports. Knight Equity raised their price target on Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KCG increased their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Knight Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

