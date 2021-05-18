Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.55

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.55 and last traded at $69.04, with a volume of 741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.96.

Several research firms recently commented on KEX. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, G.Research cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,907 shares of company stock worth $723,757 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kirby by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,419,000 after buying an additional 376,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kirby by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,510,000 after buying an additional 89,557 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kirby by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,043,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,102,000 after purchasing an additional 284,297 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 902,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,767,000 after purchasing an additional 66,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

