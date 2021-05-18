Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.10 million-$340.36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.26 million.

NASDAQ:KC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.42. 50,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,770. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.18. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

