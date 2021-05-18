Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Bought by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,119 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.16% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $13,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KC stock opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.18. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

