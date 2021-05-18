King DAG (KDAG) Trading 82.1% Higher This Week

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 18th. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $31.73 million and approximately $31,777.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, King DAG has traded 82.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get King DAG alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00090963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00022139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $627.78 or 0.01413874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00118690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00063035 BTC.

King DAG Profile

KDAG is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.