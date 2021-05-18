Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.13.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $767.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.66 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 165.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at $124,000. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.