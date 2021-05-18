KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.97. The company had a trading volume of 759,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,214,465. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $80.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average is $75.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.