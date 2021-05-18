KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 2,592 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF accounts for 1.1% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

XHB traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.54. The stock had a trading volume of 124,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,684. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.06.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

