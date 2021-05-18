Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CIBC upped their price target on Keyera from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Keyera from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Keyera from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.96.

KEYUF stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. Keyera has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

