KeyCorp Cuts PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target to $55.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PubMatic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of PUBM opened at $31.91 on Friday. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PubMatic by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth $3,191,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 306,692 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth $5,968,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $2,105,000.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

