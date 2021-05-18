KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KDDIY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KDDI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho downgraded shares of KDDI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KDDI in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KDDIY opened at $16.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.11. KDDI has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

