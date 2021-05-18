Kathmandu Holdings Limited (ASX:KMD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

Kathmandu Holdings Limited (ASX:KMD) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0157 per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.46.
Kathmandu Company Profile
