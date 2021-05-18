Kathmandu Holdings Limited (ASX:KMD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

Kathmandu Holdings Limited (ASX:KMD) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0157 per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Kathmandu Company Profile

Kathmandu Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, and equipment for surfing and the outdoors under the Kathmandu, Rip Curl, and Oboz brands in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Brazil. The company operates in Outdoor and Surf segments.

