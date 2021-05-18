Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $745.88 Million

Equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will report sales of $745.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $735.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $755.95 million. Kansas City Southern reported sales of $547.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KSU. Cowen raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.24. 89,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,995. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $138.45 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.21.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

