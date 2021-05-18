Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $710 million-$730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.16 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KAI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.25.

KAI stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,534. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. Kadant has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $189.40.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,838.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

