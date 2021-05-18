JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HRGLY. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $48.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.24. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

