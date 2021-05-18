JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $83.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APP. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $62.44 on Monday. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $71.51.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

