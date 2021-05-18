JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €185.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 18th, 2021 // Comments off

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €155.25 ($182.65).

DHER opened at €103.35 ($121.59) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €80.74 ($94.99) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €121.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €116.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.76.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.