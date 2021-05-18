JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €185.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €155.25 ($182.65).

DHER opened at €103.35 ($121.59) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €80.74 ($94.99) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €121.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €116.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.76.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

