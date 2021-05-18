Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

Shares of Johnson Service Group stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 167.60 ($2.19). The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,288. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 155.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 141.17. The firm has a market cap of £745.68 million and a P/E ratio of -25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Johnson Service Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.47 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 172.98 ($2.26).

In other Johnson Service Group news, insider Yvonne Monaghan sold 70,000 shares of Johnson Service Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £107,800 ($140,841.39). Also, insider Jock Fyfe Lennox purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($65,220.80).

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.