Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.6% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ opened at $170.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $448.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

