John Menzies’ (MNZS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of MNZS traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 314 ($4.10). 338,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,917. John Menzies has a 1-year low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 357.50 ($4.67). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 326.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The company has a market capitalization of £264.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.08.

In other John Menzies news, insider Alvaro Gomez-Reino purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £119,600 ($156,258.17).

John Menzies Company Profile

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

