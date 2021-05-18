JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

JKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of JKS traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.85. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.09.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at $1,491,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,605,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

