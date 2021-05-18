Jarvis+ (JAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $535,053.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $535,053.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00085571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00022364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $607.28 or 0.01361564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00064580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00114909 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

