Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 987 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $83.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.42. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,501,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $51,566.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,326 shares of company stock worth $8,440,199. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

